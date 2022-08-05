Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Price Target Cut to $107.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Cowen from $141.00 to $107.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on TNDM. StockNews.com cut Tandem Diabetes Care from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $166.00 to $82.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut Tandem Diabetes Care from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $113.36.

Tandem Diabetes Care stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $58.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,561. The company has a quick ratio of 5.60, a current ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 12 month low of $52.08 and a 12 month high of $155.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 724.22 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.40.

Tandem Diabetes Care ( NASDAQ:TNDM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The company had revenue of $175.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, CFO Leigh Vosseller bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.00 per share, with a total value of $35,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 9,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,260. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Leigh Vosseller acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.00 per share, with a total value of $35,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,260. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 10,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.91, for a total value of $999,897.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 205,190 shares in the company, valued at $19,064,202.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 358.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 440 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 10,566.7% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 320 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

