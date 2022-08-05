Tapinator (OTCMKTS:TAPM) Shares Down 15%

Tapinator, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAPM – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 15% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.70 and last traded at $1.70. Approximately 805 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 2,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

Tapinator Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 3.26.

Get Tapinator alerts:

Tapinator (OTCMKTS:TAPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.68 million for the quarter.

About Tapinator

Tapinator, Inc develops and publishes mobile games and applications on the iOS, Google Play, and Amazon platforms in North America and Europe. The company's library includes approximately 300 titles, such as Video Poker Classic and Crypto Trillionaire. It also provides in-app purchase and subscription services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tapinator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapinator and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.