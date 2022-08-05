Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ TARS opened at $17.15 on Monday. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $10.80 and a 52 week high of $31.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.11. The company has a quick ratio of 14.18, a current ratio of 14.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $355.47 million, a P/E ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 1.02.
Institutional Trading of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TARS. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,837,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 660,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,868,000 after buying an additional 10,020 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,281,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 242,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,456,000 after buying an additional 42,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 132,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after buying an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.
