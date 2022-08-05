TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Insider Dennis Polk Sells 8,000 Shares

TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total transaction of $800,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 151,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,128,903.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Dennis Polk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 1st, Dennis Polk sold 4,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.03, for a total transaction of $368,120.00.

On Wednesday, June 1st, Dennis Polk sold 1,300 shares of TD SYNNEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total transaction of $132,353.00.

TD SYNNEX Stock Performance

NYSE:SNX opened at $102.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.90. TD SYNNEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.21 and a fifty-two week high of $130.93.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $15.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.25 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 160.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.10%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TD SYNNEX

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC purchased a new position in TD SYNNEX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in TD SYNNEX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in TD SYNNEX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in TD SYNNEX by 619.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in TD SYNNEX by 902.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $128.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.75.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

Further Reading

