Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Given New $34.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at B. Riley from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 41.14% from the stock’s current price.
Tecnoglass Stock Up 5.3 %
NASDAQ TGLS traded up $1.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.09. 7,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,539. Tecnoglass has a 1 year low of $16.05 and a 1 year high of $34.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.33.
Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $134.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.03 million. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 15.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tecnoglass will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Tecnoglass Company Profile
Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, markets, and installs architectural systems for the commercial and residential construction industries in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tecnoglass (TGLS)
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Has More Room to Grow
- How Does Freeport McMoran Inc Compare to Its Sector Competitors?
Receive News & Ratings for Tecnoglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecnoglass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.