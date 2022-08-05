Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Given New $34.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at B. Riley from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 41.14% from the stock’s current price.

Tecnoglass Stock Up 5.3 %

NASDAQ TGLS traded up $1.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.09. 7,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,539. Tecnoglass has a 1 year low of $16.05 and a 1 year high of $34.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.33.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $134.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.03 million. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 15.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tecnoglass will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,596,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Tecnoglass by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 24,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 12,167 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,859,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 5,430 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Tecnoglass by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares in the last quarter. 22.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, markets, and installs architectural systems for the commercial and residential construction industries in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

Featured Articles

