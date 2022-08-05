Tectonic Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Allstate by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Allstate by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Allstate by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 71,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,467,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Allstate by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 118,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allstate Price Performance

Allstate stock traded up $1.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $115.31. The company had a trading volume of 10,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,938,137. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.68. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $106.11 and a 1-year high of $144.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.71 billion, a PE ratio of 39.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by $0.51. Allstate had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALL. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Allstate from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Allstate from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.58.

Insider Activity at Allstate

In other Allstate news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $18,941,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,316,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

