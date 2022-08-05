Tectonic Advisors LLC Has $400,000 Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 71.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 925 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 82.5% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 27.7% during the first quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $14,813,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $448,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.8% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 33.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $1.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $165.53. 122,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,617,658. The business’s 50 day moving average is $166.86 and its 200 day moving average is $173.31. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $158.02 and a 52 week high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

