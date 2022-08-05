Tectonic Advisors LLC Purchases 40 Shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Graham were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN lifted its stake in Graham by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 299,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,866,000 after purchasing an additional 34,529 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Graham by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 125,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Graham by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,337,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Graham by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 64,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Graham by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 56,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GHC traded down $4.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $581.65. 3 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,637. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $578.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $591.26. Graham Holdings has a 12-month low of $533.77 and a 12-month high of $675.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Graham ( NYSE:GHC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $12.76 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $914.72 million for the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 1.98%.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science and training services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global.

