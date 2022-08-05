TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Huber Research upgraded shares of TEGNA from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Argus cut shares of TEGNA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of TEGNA from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.50.

TGNA opened at $21.38 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.40. TEGNA has a 52 week low of $16.42 and a 52 week high of $23.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

TEGNA ( NYSE:TGNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. TEGNA had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The business had revenue of $774.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that TEGNA will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.96%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in TEGNA by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 9,302,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,852 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of TEGNA by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 68,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 24,600 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of TEGNA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,875,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of TEGNA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TEGNA during the first quarter worth approximately $7,168,000. 89.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

