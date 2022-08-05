Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11, RTT News reports. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 2.81%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share.

Telephone and Data Systems Price Performance

Shares of TDS traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.15. 2,941,969 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,028,290. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.89. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Telephone and Data Systems has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $21.47.

Telephone and Data Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Telephone and Data Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

In other news, Director Clarence A. Davis sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $78,819.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,316.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Telephone and Data Systems

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,954 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 188.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,410 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,844 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the 1st quarter worth $313,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 188.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,237 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 30,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,418 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 18,700 shares during the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

