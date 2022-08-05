Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Cut to In-Line at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI lowered shares of Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $4.50 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock, down from their previous price target of $7.50.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Tellurian from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Tellurian in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Tellurian Stock Performance

Tellurian stock opened at $3.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 3.98. Tellurian has a one year low of $2.23 and a one year high of $6.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tellurian

Tellurian ( NYSEAMERICAN:TELL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $146.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.19 million. Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 39.86% and a negative net margin of 73.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tellurian will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the fourth quarter worth approximately $309,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 110.8% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 25,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 271,063 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 39,600 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 175,981 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 12,530 shares during the period. 33.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 11,060 net acres of natural gas assets and 78 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.

