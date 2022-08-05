Telos Tops One Day Volume of $1.39 Million (TLOS)

Telos (TLOS) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 5th. One Telos coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000816 BTC on major exchanges. Telos has a market capitalization of $50.74 million and $1.39 million worth of Telos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Telos has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Telos alerts:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001994 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000236 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Telos Profile

TLOS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Telos’ total supply is 355,208,371 coins and its circulating supply is 270,123,444 coins. The official website for Telos is telosfoundation.io. Telos’ official Twitter account is @HelloTelos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Telos is /r/TelosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Telos is a networked ecosystem enabling visionary leaders and communities to work together to build a new global economy. TLOS is the network's native digital asset required for voting the future direction of the network and staking or leasing to developers for computation and throughput. “

Buying and Selling Telos

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Telos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Telos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Telos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.