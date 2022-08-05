Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Tenax Therapeutics Stock Up 3.9 %
Shares of TENX stock opened at $0.27 on Monday. Tenax Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.23 and a 12 month high of $1.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.58. The company has a market cap of $6.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.12.
Tenax Therapeutics Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tenax Therapeutics (TENX)
- 3 Hotel Stocks to Consider Checking into After Earnings
- How Does Freeport McMoran Inc Compare to Its Sector Competitors?
- Can FuelCell Energy Surge Higher This Year?
- Is It Time to Take a Ride on Cedar Fair Stock?
- These Are The Top Insider Buying Stocks For July
Receive News & Ratings for Tenax Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenax Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.