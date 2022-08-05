Tenret Co LLC Decreases Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Tenret Co LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 55.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,358 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 5.2% of Tenret Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Tenret Co LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,538,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,024,000 after buying an additional 1,115,573 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,890,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,560,000 after purchasing an additional 338,487 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,808,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,604,000 after purchasing an additional 115,392 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,868,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,601,000 after purchasing an additional 590,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,854,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,334,000 after buying an additional 16,711 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,737. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $46.55 and a 12 month high of $55.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.05 and a 200 day moving average of $49.62.

