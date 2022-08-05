Tenret Co LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Tenret Co LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 90.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,082 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for 0.5% of Tenret Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Tenret Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 12,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 10,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.82. The stock had a trading volume of 50,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,139,800. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.07 and a 12-month high of $55.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.30 and a 200-day moving average of $51.26.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.