TenUp (TUP) 24 Hour Volume Hits $93,407.00

TenUp (TUP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. One TenUp coin can now be purchased for about $0.0843 or 0.00000363 BTC on exchanges. TenUp has a market cap of $2.66 million and $93,407.00 worth of TenUp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TenUp has traded 50.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003819 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.41 or 0.00160975 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00008479 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000011 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TenUp Coin Profile

TUP is a coin. TenUp’s total supply is 191,999,985 coins and its circulating supply is 31,524,012 coins. The official website for TenUp is www.tenup.io. TenUp’s official Twitter account is @TenupNation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TenUp Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenUp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TenUp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TenUp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

