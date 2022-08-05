TenUp (TUP) 24 Hour Volume Hits $93,407.00

TenUp (TUP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. One TenUp coin can now be purchased for about $0.0843 or 0.00000363 BTC on exchanges. TenUp has a market cap of $2.66 million and $93,407.00 worth of TenUp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TenUp has traded 50.8% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Sapphire (SAPP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003819 BTC.
- Midas (MIDAS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.41 or 0.00160975 BTC.
- Zenon (ZNN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00008479 BTC.
- Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.
- DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000079 BTC.
- Beacon (BECN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000814 BTC.
- Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000195 BTC.
- Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000011 BTC.
- StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.
- BitRewards (BIT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
TenUp Coin Profile
TUP is a coin. TenUp’s total supply is 191,999,985 coins and its circulating supply is 31,524,012 coins. The official website for TenUp is www.tenup.io. TenUp’s official Twitter account is @TenupNation and its Facebook page is accessible here.
TenUp Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for TenUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TenUp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.