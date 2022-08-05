TenX (PAY) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $212,852.00

TenX (PAY) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 5th. Over the last seven days, TenX has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. TenX has a market capitalization of $3.64 million and approximately $212,852.00 worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TenX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0177 or 0.00000076 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TenX alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,282.05 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004296 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004295 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003992 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003803 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002196 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.36 or 0.00130400 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00033499 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.91 or 0.00064039 BTC.

About TenX

TenX (PAY) is a coin. Its launch date was July 7th, 2017. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 coins. TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TenX is blog.tenx.tech. TenX’s official website is www.tenx.tech. The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX.

Buying and Selling TenX

According to CryptoCompare, “TenX is a blockchain-based service that focuses on providing user access to a large range of blockchain assets with convenience and security. TenX offers a debit card and accompanying mobile wallet that can be funded with any blockchain asset. The TenX card can be used in almost 200 countries at over 36 million points of acceptance. The TenX token, PAY, allows users to “own” part of the TenX system, as, for every transaction made with the wallet, the token holder receives rewards in Ether. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TenX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TenX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TenX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TenX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.