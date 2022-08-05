Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $430.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.70 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 42.19% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS.

Teradata Stock Performance

Shares of Teradata stock traded down $3.13 on Friday, hitting $35.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,306,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,285. Teradata has a 52-week low of $33.38 and a 52-week high of $59.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TDC shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Teradata from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Teradata from $65.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradata currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradata

Institutional Trading of Teradata

In other Teradata news, CFO Claire Bramley sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total transaction of $74,634.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,540,565.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Teradata during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Teradata during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Teradata by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Teradata by 5,917.6% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradata during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. 98.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

