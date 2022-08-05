Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Shares Down 6.8%

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) shares dropped 6.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $35.36 and last traded at $36.21. Approximately 18,663 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 606,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TDC. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Teradata from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Teradata from $65.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradata currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.40.

Teradata Trading Down 8.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Insider Transactions at Teradata

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $430.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.70 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 42.19% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Claire Bramley sold 2,100 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total value of $74,634.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,540,565.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teradata

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TDC. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Teradata by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teradata by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Teradata by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Teradata by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Teradata by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

