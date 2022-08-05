Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.90-$1.16 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $760.00 million-$840.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $890.44 million.

Teradyne Stock Performance

Shares of TER stock traded down $2.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.47. The company had a trading volume of 21,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,710,400. The firm has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.51. Teradyne has a one year low of $82.97 and a one year high of $168.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 36.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Teradyne will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 9.21%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TER. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $163.00 to $127.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Teradyne from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Teradyne from $145.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Teradyne from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Teradyne from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $124.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 37,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total transaction of $3,793,271.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,520,447. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 37,857 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total value of $3,793,271.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,735 shares in the company, valued at $23,520,447. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $281,446.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,005,124.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teradyne

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TER. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 231.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Teradyne by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

