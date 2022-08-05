Terex (NYSE:TEX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.80-$4.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.10 billion-$4.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.23 billion. Terex also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.80-4.20 EPS.

Terex Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE TEX traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.11. The company had a trading volume of 472,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,871. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.22 and its 200-day moving average is $35.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.62. Terex has a 52 week low of $26.64 and a 52 week high of $53.82.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. Terex had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 21.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Terex will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Terex Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Terex’s payout ratio is 15.71%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Terex from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Terex from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Terex from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Terex from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Terex from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $45.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Terex news, VP Scott Posner sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.96, for a total value of $67,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 64,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,194,529.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Terex

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEX. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Terex by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 5,990 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Terex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $291,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Terex by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Terex by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Terex by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 80,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 23,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

See Also

