Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) Shares Sold by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,236 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,097 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Terminix Global worth $3,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TMX. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Terminix Global by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 31,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terminix Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,798,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Terminix Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Terminix Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terminix Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,724,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Terminix Global alerts:

Terminix Global Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Terminix Global stock opened at $45.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.30 and a 1 year high of $51.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.82 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Terminix Global ( NYSE:TMX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Terminix Global had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Terminix Global from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.25.

Terminix Global Profile

(Get Rating)

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial termite and pest management services. The company offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with termite damage repair guarantees, periodic pest management services, insulation services, crawlspace encapsulation, wildlife exclusion, and disinfection services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Terminix Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terminix Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.