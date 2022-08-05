Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Terreno Realty has a dividend payout ratio of 110.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Terreno Realty to earn $2.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.0%.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Terreno Realty Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE TRNO traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.17. 3,865 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,832. Terreno Realty has a 52-week low of $54.51 and a 52-week high of $86.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 49.67 and a beta of 0.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $64.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.16 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 38.50%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on TRNO. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Terreno Realty from $88.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $76.00 to $64.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Terreno Realty from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Terreno Realty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO W Blake Baird acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $64,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 588,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,656,064. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Terreno Realty

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Terreno Realty by 6.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Terreno Realty in the first quarter worth $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 18.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Terreno Realty by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 63,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after buying an additional 3,589 shares during the period.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.