Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Holdings Lowered by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,256 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 766.7% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in Tesla in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Greenspring Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Tesla from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $1,175.00 to $1,100.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,150.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $900.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $859.50.

Insider Activity at Tesla

Tesla Stock Up 0.4 %

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.10, for a total transaction of $2,527,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,541,649.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.10, for a total transaction of $2,527,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,541,649.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $311,028.23. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at $14,773,481.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 66,239 shares of company stock worth $53,099,879 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

TSLA stock opened at $925.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $967.09 billion, a PE ratio of 111.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $741.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $843.26. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $620.57 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.46. Tesla had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $16.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.