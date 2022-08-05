Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,309 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 766.7% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Greenspring Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $311,028.23. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at $14,773,481.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $311,028.23. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at $14,773,481.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $1,090,394.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,998,581.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,239 shares of company stock worth $53,099,879 over the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
TSLA stock traded down $60.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $865.14. 1,275,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,116,138. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $620.57 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $741.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $843.26. The firm has a market cap of $903.63 billion, a PE ratio of 111.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 2.17.
Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.46. Tesla had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $16.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.
