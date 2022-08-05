Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Curi Wealth Management LLC

Curi Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 22 shares during the quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 5.8% in the first quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,301 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 714 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 1.1% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,616 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,052,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifePro Asset Management raised its holdings in Tesla by 3,359.3% in the first quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 10,793 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $11,631,000 after acquiring an additional 10,481 shares in the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $925.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $967.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.55, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 2.17. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $620.57 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $741.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $843.26.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $16.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 14.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,150.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Tesla from $385.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Tudor Pickering upgraded Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $733.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $859.50.

In other Tesla news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $904.00, for a total transaction of $7,910,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,627,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $757.33, for a total transaction of $18,933,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,786,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $904.00, for a total value of $7,910,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,627,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,239 shares of company stock worth $53,099,879 in the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

