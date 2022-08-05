The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Andersons in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 4th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst E. Larson now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.86. The consensus estimate for Andersons’ current full-year earnings is $2.55 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Andersons’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Get Andersons alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ANDE. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Andersons from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Andersons from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Andersons Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ANDE opened at $38.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.93. Andersons has a 52 week low of $26.60 and a 52 week high of $59.00.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $1.29. Andersons had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 0.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Andersons

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANDE. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Andersons by 762.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Andersons in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Andersons in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Andersons by 641.6% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Andersons by 44.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. 76.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Andersons Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Andersons’s payout ratio is 18.95%.

Andersons Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.