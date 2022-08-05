The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Andersons in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 4th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst E. Larson now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.86. The consensus estimate for Andersons’ current full-year earnings is $2.55 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Andersons’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on ANDE. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Andersons from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Andersons from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.
Andersons Stock Performance
Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $1.29. Andersons had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 0.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share.
Institutional Trading of Andersons
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANDE. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Andersons by 762.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Andersons in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Andersons in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Andersons by 641.6% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Andersons by 44.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. 76.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Andersons Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Andersons’s payout ratio is 18.95%.
Andersons Company Profile
The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.
