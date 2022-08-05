The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Insider Carolyn L. O’boyle Sells 251 Shares of Stock

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 251 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.73, for a total value of $95,814.23. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,825.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Boston Beer Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE:SAM opened at $379.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $332.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $366.45. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $287.00 and a 12 month high of $697.56.
Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.23 by ($0.92). Boston Beer had a positive return on equity of 8.60% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.72 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
SAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Boston Beer from $331.00 to $314.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Boston Beer from $337.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Boston Beer from $424.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Cowen cut their price objective on Boston Beer from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Boston Beer to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Beer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $383.29.
The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.
