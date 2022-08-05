The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Insider Carolyn L. O’boyle Sells 251 Shares of Stock

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 251 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.73, for a total value of $95,814.23. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,825.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Boston Beer Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SAM opened at $379.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $332.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $366.45. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $287.00 and a 12 month high of $697.56.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.23 by ($0.92). Boston Beer had a positive return on equity of 8.60% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.72 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAM. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,051,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Beer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the first quarter worth $15,646,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 4.2% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,481,000 after purchasing an additional 41,468 shares during the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Boston Beer from $331.00 to $314.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Boston Beer from $337.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Boston Beer from $424.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Cowen cut their price objective on Boston Beer from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Boston Beer to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Beer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $383.29.

About Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

Featured Articles

