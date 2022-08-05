The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stock Position Reduced by Egerton Capital UK LLP

Egerton Capital UK LLP cut its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,865,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,628,353 shares during the period. Charles Schwab comprises approximately 5.3% of Egerton Capital UK LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Egerton Capital UK LLP owned approximately 0.65% of Charles Schwab worth $1,000,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Charles Schwab by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,667,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,859,032,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305,161 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Charles Schwab by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,047,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,863,369,000 after acquiring an additional 496,137 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,307,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,038,366,000 after acquiring an additional 681,202 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,578,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,646,522,000 after buying an additional 267,209 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth $1,127,795,000. 87.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,213,787. The stock has a market cap of $126.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $59.35 and a one year high of $96.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.04.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.32%.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $9,777,856.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 69,749,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,558,809,672.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $7,524,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 71,083,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,456,923,223.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $9,777,856.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 69,749,230 shares in the company, valued at $4,558,809,672.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SCHW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $81.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.75.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

