The Crypto Prophecies (TCP) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.02 Million

The Crypto Prophecies (TCP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 5th. Over the last seven days, The Crypto Prophecies has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar. The Crypto Prophecies has a total market capitalization of $1.02 million and approximately $313,608.00 worth of The Crypto Prophecies was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Crypto Prophecies coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004348 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.54 or 0.00628352 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00015005 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

The Crypto Prophecies Coin Profile

The Crypto Prophecies’ total supply is 240,723,066 coins and its circulating supply is 107,297,942 coins. The Crypto Prophecies’ official Twitter account is @crypto_prophets.

