The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.40-$2.46 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. The GEO Group also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.28-1.34 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised The GEO Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 24th.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

The GEO Group Price Performance

GEO traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,068,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,998,073. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The GEO Group has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $9.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $850.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The GEO Group

The GEO Group ( NYSE:GEO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $588.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.50 million. The GEO Group had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The GEO Group will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GEO. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 27.0% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,565 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The GEO Group during the first quarter worth approximately $182,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in The GEO Group during the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in The GEO Group by 6.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 43,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 2,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in The GEO Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award-winning GEO Continuum of Care®, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.