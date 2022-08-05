The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Purchased by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,860 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,722 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $14,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GS. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 97,078 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $37,137,000 after buying an additional 4,422 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 123,843 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $2,372,831.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,977,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,048,689.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,320,622 shares of company stock valued at $25,684,252 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GS shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $415.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.92.

NYSE:GS traded up $2.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $334.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,634,530. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $306.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $323.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $277.84 and a twelve month high of $426.16. The stock has a market cap of $114.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.39.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.61 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $11.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 27.75%. The company’s revenue was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $15.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.09%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

