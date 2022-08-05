The Graph Trading Down 0.3% Over Last 7 Days (GRT)

The Graph (GRT) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. One The Graph coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000557 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, The Graph has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. The Graph has a total market cap of $882.15 million and $85.53 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22,966.34 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004353 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004353 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003956 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003662 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002226 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.14 or 0.00131230 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00033438 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00065609 BTC.

The Graph Profile

The Graph (CRYPTO:GRT) is a coin. It launched on December 15th, 2020. The Graph’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,900,000,000 coins. The Graph’s official message board is thegraph.com/blog. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for The Graph is thegraph.com. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @GoRecruit_EN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

The Graph Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon. “

