The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (LON:HSL) Increases Dividend to GBX 17 Per Share

The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (LON:HSL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 17 ($0.21) per share on Monday, October 10th. This represents a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This is a positive change from The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $7.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

HSL opened at GBX 900.29 ($11.03) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £672.54 million and a P/E ratio of 304.10. The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 776 ($9.51) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,378 ($16.89). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 849.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 945.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.45.

In related news, insider Michael Warren acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 837 ($10.26) per share, with a total value of £8,370 ($10,256.10). In other The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust news, insider Michael Warren purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 837 ($10.26) per share, with a total value of £8,370 ($10,256.10). Also, insider Victoria Sant purchased 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 881 ($10.80) per share, for a total transaction of £2,026.30 ($2,482.91).

The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

