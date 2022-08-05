The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) CEO Sells $290,000.00 in Stock

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $728,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $144.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.14. The company has a market capitalization of $347.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.35. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $129.50 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.52% and a net margin of 18.39%. The business had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.913 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.82%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PG. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $1,527,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading

