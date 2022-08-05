The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.70.

SO has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $1,045,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,309,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $1,045,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,309,670.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,500 shares of company stock worth $5,083,910. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Southern Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 60.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $77.97 on Friday. Southern has a 12 month low of $60.99 and a 12 month high of $78.78. The stock has a market cap of $82.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Southern will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 95.77%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

