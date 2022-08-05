TheStreet Upgrades ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) to “B-“

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

ARC stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $2.83. 1,859 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,199. ARC Document Solutions has a 1-year low of $2.36 and a 1-year high of $4.18. The stock has a market cap of $122.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.73 and a 200-day moving average of $3.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. ARC Document Solutions had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 7.16%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in ARC Document Solutions by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 15,700 shares during the period. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ARC Document Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,130,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,954,000 after purchasing an additional 79,499 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 799,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 72,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of ARC Document Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.62% of the company’s stock.

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a digital printing company, provides digital printing and document-related services in the United States. It provides managed print services, that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; and cloud-based document management software and other digital hosting services.

