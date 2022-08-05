Throne Trading 17.5% Lower This Week (THN)

Throne (THN) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 5th. Throne has a market cap of $1.99 million and approximately $905,359.00 worth of Throne was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Throne has traded 17.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Throne coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 46.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004313 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.66 or 0.00623799 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00015053 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Throne’s total supply is 1,974,198,687 coins and its circulating supply is 390,752,313 coins. Throne’s official Twitter account is @throneNFT.

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Throne directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Throne should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Throne using one of the exchanges listed above.

