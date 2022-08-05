Timber Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:TMBR) Stock Price Down 3%

Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:TMBR – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. 1,698,456 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 1,253,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

Get Timber Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Timber Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 44.4 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Timber Pharmaceuticals ( NYSE:TMBR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.15 million. Timber Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,274.17% and a negative return on equity of 178.16%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Timber Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:TMBR – Get Rating) by 37.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 871,237 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238,663 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.36% of Timber Pharmaceuticals worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 19.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Timber Pharmaceuticals LLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for orphan dermatologic diseases. The company's lead product candidates include TMB-001, a patented topical formulation of isotretinoin that has completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of moderate to severe subtypes of CI, a group of rare genetic keratinization disorders; and TMB-002, a proprietary topical formulation of rapamycin, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of facial angiofibroma in tuberous sclerosis complex, a multisystem genetic disorder resulting in the growth of hamartomas in multiple organs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Timber Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timber Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.