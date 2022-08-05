Timber Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:TMBR) Stock Price Down 3%

Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:TMBR – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. 1,698,456 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 1,253,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.
Timber Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 44.4 %
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.30.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Timber Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:TMBR – Get Rating) by 37.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 871,237 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238,663 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.36% of Timber Pharmaceuticals worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 19.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Timber Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Timber Pharmaceuticals LLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for orphan dermatologic diseases. The company's lead product candidates include TMB-001, a patented topical formulation of isotretinoin that has completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of moderate to severe subtypes of CI, a group of rare genetic keratinization disorders; and TMB-002, a proprietary topical formulation of rapamycin, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of facial angiofibroma in tuberous sclerosis complex, a multisystem genetic disorder resulting in the growth of hamartomas in multiple organs.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Timber Pharmaceuticals (TMBR)
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Has More Room to Grow
- How Does Freeport McMoran Inc Compare to Its Sector Competitors?
- 3 Hotel Stocks to Consider Checking into After Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Timber Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timber Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.