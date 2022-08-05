Timken (NYSE:TKR) Given New $68.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TKR. StockNews.com upgraded Timken from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on Timken in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Timken from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Timken from $84.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Timken from $74.00 to $64.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $72.56.

TKR stock opened at $64.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.61. Timken has a twelve month low of $50.85 and a twelve month high of $79.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Timken will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Timken’s payout ratio is currently 25.10%.

In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 9,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.94, for a total transaction of $570,089.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,134,400.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Timken news, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 2,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total value of $171,285.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,257.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 9,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.94, for a total value of $570,089.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,659 shares in the company, valued at $5,134,400.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Timken by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 519,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,553,000 after buying an additional 13,694 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Timken by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,084,000 after purchasing an additional 8,064 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Timken by 222.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Timken in the 2nd quarter worth about $412,000. Finally, Holistic Financial Partners raised its holdings in shares of Timken by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 21,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. 80.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

