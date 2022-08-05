TIS (OTCMKTS:TISNF) Shares Up 31%

Shares of TIS Inc. (OTCMKTS:TISNF – Get Rating) shot up 31% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.30 and last traded at $28.30. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 10,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.61.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut TIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.56.

TIS Inc provides information technology (IT) services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Service IT Business, BPO, Financial IT Services, Industrial IT Services, and Other segments. The Service IT Business segment provides knowledge-intensive IT services to create universalized template-oriented solutions, such as default configuration and ERP for clients.

