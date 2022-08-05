Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, Maxim Group cut Titan Pharmaceuticals to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th.
Titan Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 8.2 %
TTNP opened at $1.45 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.86 and its 200-day moving average is $0.88. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $2.38.
About Titan Pharmaceuticals
Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in Canada and the European Union.
