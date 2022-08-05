Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group cut Titan Pharmaceuticals to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 8.2 %

TTNP opened at $1.45 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.86 and its 200-day moving average is $0.88. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $2.38.

Insider Activity

About Titan Pharmaceuticals

In other news, major shareholder David E. Lazar bought 1,165,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.77 per share, with a total value of $897,800.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,587,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,992,073.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in Canada and the European Union.

