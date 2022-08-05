Tokes Price Tops $0.0160 on Major Exchanges (TKS)

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 5th. During the last seven days, Tokes has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One Tokes coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tokes has a total market capitalization of $3.20 million and $1.00 worth of Tokes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002000 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000274 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Tokes

Tokes is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on April 15th, 2016. Tokes’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,999,574 coins. Tokes’ official Twitter account is @tokesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tokes’ official website is multichain.ventures. The Reddit community for Tokes is /r/tokesplatform.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded to solve the cannabis industry’s banking problem via cryptocurrency payments, the Tokes Platform also builds blockchain based “track and trace” solutions for supply chain management and integration to conventional enterprise software (ERP systems) for any industry. Tokes (TKS) is the native cryptocurrency of the platform payment solutions. Riding on one of the fastest blockchains, the Waves network, Tokes serves as the transactional token for the available products as well as any tokenized applications integrated or build into the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Tokes

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tokes should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tokes using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

