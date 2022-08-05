Tortoise Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 5,809 Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Five Oceans Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $227,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $335,000. Applied Capital LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 67.2% during the first quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 17,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 6,916 shares during the last quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $381,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $569,000.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFCF opened at $44.75 on Friday. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $42.42 and a 52-week high of $55.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.55.

