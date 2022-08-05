Tortoise Investment Management LLC Buys 4,600 Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating) by 117.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVDE. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 93,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,898,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares during the last quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $615,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 133.5% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 35,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after buying an additional 20,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,138,000.

Get Avantis International Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis International Equity ETF Price Performance

AVDE stock opened at $53.17 on Friday. Avantis International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $48.21 and a twelve month high of $65.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.93.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.