Tortoise Investment Management LLC Has $232,000 Stock Holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Rating) by 2,290.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,893 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 49,722 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 184.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,042 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 7,162 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Share Andrew L. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 22.8% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,361 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 8,594 shares during the period.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE HIO opened at $4.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.04 and its 200-day moving average is $4.32. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a one year low of $3.79 and a one year high of $5.43.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

About Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

