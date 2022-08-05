Tortoise Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,612 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its stake in CVS Health by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 17,344 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 23.4% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 528 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 4.6% during the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 2,265 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% during the first quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.2% during the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,266 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $101.87 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $79.33 and a 12 month high of $111.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.95.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $80.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

