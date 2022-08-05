Tortoise Investment Management LLC Sells 165 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 5,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in Duke Energy by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its position in Duke Energy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 20,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DUK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays cut their target price on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

Duke Energy Stock Performance

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total value of $44,716.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,072 shares in the company, valued at $12,291,258. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,245 shares of company stock worth $137,021. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DUK opened at $109.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.19. The company has a market cap of $84.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.34. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $95.48 and a 52 week high of $116.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 82.77%.

Duke Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading

