Tortoise Investment Management LLC Sells 835 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Price Performance

Shares of LNT stock opened at $61.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.48. Alliant Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.20 and a fifty-two week high of $65.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 18.04%. The company had revenue of $943.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $871.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.428 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.10%.

Insider Activity at Alliant Energy

In related news, Director Nancy Joy Falotico bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $61.00 per share, with a total value of $73,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,810. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on LNT shares. Argus lifted their price target on Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Bank of America raised Alliant Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Alliant Energy from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.40.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

See Also

