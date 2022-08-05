Tortoise Investment Management LLC Sells 9,544 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) by 65.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,544 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVEM. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. Truepoint Inc. raised its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 71,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after acquiring an additional 26,662 shares during the period. ML & R Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $353,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 228,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,448,000 after acquiring an additional 67,854 shares during the period.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $51.79 on Friday. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $49.22 and a twelve month high of $67.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.72.

